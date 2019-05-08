TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho High School Art Intensive, a week-long introduction to the 2D photographic arts, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 to 7 at the CSI Art Complex, Art Lab 123. The cost is $225.
Over the course of a week, students in grades nine to 12 will be introduced to a sampling of all that the photographic medium has to offer. This camp will include digital, darkroom and alternative photographic processes. Students will also learn about the cultural language within visual art which will help you create more thoughtful work and also connect you with other artists and their agendas across all the fine art mediums.
If you are interested in this creative outlet over the summer, the art intensive camp is a perfect way of discovering self-expression and what a photograph can be. A cellphone, walking shoes, notebook and pen is all that’s required. Feel free to use your point & shoot or DSLR camera, also.
Camp Director Ben Lustig holds a master’s of fine arts degree in photographic mediums from East Carolina University, with a bachelor’s of science degree in mass communication from the University of South Dakota. He taught at East Carolina University and Pitt Community College in Greenville, N.C., before joining the CSI Visual Arts Department. Lustig teaches all digital and darkroom photography sections and the appreciation and history of photography courses. He also lectures on photography while maintaining a studio practice focusing on the photographic mediums and the idea of landscape.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed.
