TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council will offer Summer Art Classes for Kids for two age groups July 30 to Aug. 2 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
Classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon for first- to third-graders and from 1 to 3 p.m. for fourth- to sixth-graders. Classes will be taught by certified instructors.
The cost is $100 for arts council members and $135 for non-members. The daily drop-in cost is $30 for members and $45 for non-members.
To register, go to magicvalleyartscouncil.info/summerart_july/. For more information, call 208-734-2787 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday.
