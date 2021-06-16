Register for Kids Art in the Park

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council is accepting early registration for the 30th Annual Kids Art in the Park. The half day of fine arts workshops will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in Twin Falls City Park.

Kids Art in the Park provides visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3 to 14 years old. Participants are provided with materials and instruction for only a $5 registration fee. Early registration runs through July 16. Same day registration is $10 per child at the event.

The event exposes kids to a wide variety of fine art and contemporary craft. Workshops are planned and instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on exploring the educational aspects of the arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Pre-school aged children enjoy workshops developed especially for their age and motor skill development.

After Kids Art in the Park, you can enjoy Art in the Park and the Twin Falls Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday event for a full weekend of activities for everyone. Kids registered for Kids Art in the Park also receive a $1 off coupon for the Twin Falls Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday.