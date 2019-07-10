TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council will host the 28th annual Kids Art in the Park which provides workshops for children ages 3 to 14. The event will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 27 in Twin Falls City Park.
The pre-registration fee is $5 per child or $8 which includes a hot dog lunch and a $1 discount coupon to the Twin Falls Rotary Ice Cream Funday event.
Materials and instruction will be provided. Classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pre-registration closes July 19. To register, go to magicvalleyartscouncil.info/kidsartinpark. Otherwise, you must register for $10 July 27 at the park.
Kids Art in the Park exposes kids to a wide variety of fine art and contemporary craft. Workshops are planned and instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on exploring the educational aspects of the arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Preschool-aged children can enjoy workshops developed especially for their age and motor-skill development.
Art in the Park and the Twin Falls Rotary Ice Cream Funday event will also be at Twin Falls City Park for a full weekend of activities for everyone. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and younger.
