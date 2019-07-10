HAILEY — Discover the luminosity and translucence of “encaustic” — hot wax — painting. The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer “Encaustic: The Basics and Beyond” with Jeff Juhlin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23 to 25 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S.
The price is $445 for center members and $495 for non-members. To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10412727?mc_cid=13105b4980&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.
In this three-day workshop, Juhlin will offer a brief history of encaustic. Then students will learn the basics of this ancient painting technique using hot beeswax mixed with resin and pigment, applying layers of this molten wax to a rigid support surface and fusing each additional layer to the previous layer with heat. The method is popular for use with collage materials, image transfers, photography and more.
Each participant will complete several small paintings and come away with knowing how to prepare surfaces, melt paint, mix colors, learn line and mark-making techniques and create transfers, collages and more. The class is ideal for all skill levels.
Juhlin is a nationally recognized artist known for his encaustic/mixed media painting and printmaking work that evokes a meditative, yet grounded exploration of color, space and mark-making. He has worked with encaustic for more than 15 years and completed residency/fellowships at the Virginia Center for Creative Arts and at Moulin Au Neuf, Auvillar, France. Juhlin’s work is included in galleries in Denver, Santa Fe, Salt Lake City, Scottsdale and Laguna Beach and in numerous international exhibitions.
Born in Salt Lake City, Juhlin studied at the University of Utah and the Bellas Artes, San Miguel de Allende in Mexico. He also holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the San Francisco Art Institute. Juhlin divides his time between his studios in Salt Lake City and Torrey, Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.