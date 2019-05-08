TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is now taking registrations for two classes of Kitchen Academy, designed for children ages 9 to 12.
Students will have the choice of two time slots: 9 a.m. to noon or 2 to 5 p.m. Kitchen Academy will take place in the CSI Culinary Arts Program Kitchen. The cost $139 each. To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed.
CSI Kitchen Academy/Hot Sandwiches will run from June 10 to 14. Young chefs will practice essential kitchen skills and learn important lessons about safety, quality ingredients, math and reading skills and eating well. Students will make Japanese-inspired sandwich toasts, club sandwiches, grilled cheese pickle paninis, sandwiches on a stick, cauliflower-crusted grilled cheese sandwiches and apple, ham, and cheddar melts. Students will also learn how to choose the right bread and make quick homemade pickles and a variety of spreads.
CSI Kitchen Academy/Cooking Around the World will run from July 8 to 12. From France, students will make a crespeou, a clafoutis and a quiche. Italian cooking will include making fresh pasta, calzones and meatball minestrone soup. Polish cuisine will feature pierogies, ciasto malinowe z kruszonka — Polish raspberry crumble cake and placki ziemniaczane — potato pancakes. From Colombia, students will make pandebono — Colombian Cheese Bread, arroz con pollo — chicken and rice with plantains and papas rellenas — stuffed potatoes.
