TWIN FALLS — Do you love music? No matter your experience level, CSI MusicFest is the place for you. This week-long summer camp on the beautiful College of Southern Idaho campus will provide opportunities for you to be immersed in making music.
The College of Southern Idaho MusicFest will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 through 14 at the Fine Arts Center for children ages 12 and older.
The cost is $250. Register by May 24. Download your registration form at csi.edu/musicfest.
Focused study is available in strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, piano, jazz and voice. The daily schedule includes seven hours of hands-on instruction laid out to thoroughly engage students. Exceptional faculty from across the state will work closely with musicians in small and large ensemble settings, as well as in daily master classes and sectionals. The listening lab will bring theory and history of music to life. Private lessons and a wide range of elective areas are available to round out the camp experience.
Each afternoon, students will have the chance to shine alongside their faculty mentors at the camp’s performance spotlight. The week’s learning will culminate with student recitals and a Gala Concert for friends, family and the community to enjoy. CSI MusicFest promises to be an unforgettable experience where students build lifelong friendships through the power of making music.
MusicFest instructors are Jared Hallock, A. Quinn Van Paepeghem, Cherice Cameron, Del Parkinson, Sue Miller, Barbara Mix, Michael Frew, Ben Britton, George Halsell, Serena Clark and Scott Farkas.
