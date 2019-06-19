TWIN FALLS — Children interested in cooking can attend a youth cooking camp next month at the College of Southern Idaho.
The Kitchen Academy will help students to develop, build upon and sharpen their culinary skills as they progress through the week. They will learn important lessons about safety, quality ingredients, math skills, reading, etiquette, table settings, proper food handling, teamwork and culinary creativity as they travel the world through food.
From France, students will make a crespeou, a clafoutis and a quiche. Italian cooking will include making fresh pasta, calzones and meatball minestrone soup. Polish cuisine will feature pierogies, ciasto malinowe z kruszonka — Polish raspberry crumble cake and placki ziemniaczane — potato pancakes. From Colombia, students will make pandebono — Colombian Cheese Bread, arroz con pollo — chicken and rice with plantains and papas rellenas — stuffed potatoes.
The camp is 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. July 8 to 12 at the College of Southern Idaho Culinary Arts Program Kitchen.
The cost is $139. To register, go to communityed.csi.edu/youth/youthCamps.asp.
