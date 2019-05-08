HAILEY — This June and July, elementary and middle school students can get in touch with their inner artist through special programs offered by the Sun Valley Center for the Arts education team.
The Summer Art Camp for children in grades three to five will take place all day from June 17 to 21 at 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey. Grab the opportunity to develop artistic skills, engage with friends, play and make original artwork. Campers will also expand their creative knowledge through art-focused field trips where they will meet local artists.
New this year, students in grades six to eight can get involved in A Week of Art all day from July 8 to 12, also in Hailey. Participants will paint, draw and work in three-dimensions. They will also meet working artists and visit a studio, the center’s museum and a local art gallery.
Instructor Susie Quinn Fortner grew up in Ohio where she received her bachelor’s of fine arts in art education. After graduation, she moved to the Colorado mountains, where she taught art for many years. Fortner earned her master’s degree in creative arts and learning curriculum from Lesley University and received her administrative license from the University of Denver. In 2017, she relocated to the Wood River Valley to accept the position of visual arts education program coordinator at the center.
The cost of each camp is $300 for SVCA members and $350 for non-members. Space in these programs is limited, so early registration is recommended. To register, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
