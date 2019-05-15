TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is accepting registrations for Camp Masterpiece, its summer art camp, which will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 17 to 22 or June 24 to 28 in the Shields Building on the CSI campus. This camp is for students going into grades one to eight. The cost $135. A Camp Masterpiece T-shirt is included. To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed.
Young artists will discover a world of inspiration and creativity through open-ended, age-appropriate art lessons in drawing, painting and sculpture. They will explore different media as they learn various art techniques. Visual and performing arts will be combined with play, games and snacks. The week will culminate in an art show and performance. Camp Masterpiece will feature a faculty of artists and art teachers from the Magic Valley.
Camp director Karen Fothergill holds a master’s degree in creative arts in learning and has taught art at Filer, Twin Falls and Gooding high schools. She has worked extensively teaching youth through Community Education, Kid’s Art in the Park and at the Twin Falls Creative Arts Center. Fothergill has been honored with the Governor’s Award in Art Education, the Twin Falls Mayor’s Award in Arts Education and is an Idaho State Art Teacher of the Year.
Camp instructor Stacie Rambo is a longtime resident of Jerome. She is a wife, mother of four and a grandmother of two. Rambo has worked for the Jerome School District for 18 years and has been a part of various afterschool programs and camps. She has instructed many classes for young people through CSI’s Community Educators Program over the past 10 years. Rambo enjoys sharing art and nature with children and finding ways to include art and creativity in education.
