{{featured_button_text}}
Metalwork

"Basics of Silver Metal Clay: the New Metalwork Method," will be offered Tuesday in Hailey.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — A one-night workshop, "Basics of Silver Metal Clay: the New Metalwork Method," will be offered by the Sun Valley Center for the Arts from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey. The instructor will be Lisa Horton.

The cost is $45 per center member or $55 per non-member. To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10412675?mc_cid=0396d5f617&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

What’s the new thing in the jewelry-making world? Hint: There’s low tool cost, it’s nontoxic and safe enough to do at your kitchen table and the material is versatile and responsive. It’s silver metal clay! The name comes from the method which is akin to hand-building ceramic clay, but the material itself contains only finely powdered metal particles in a water-holding base. Metal clay paradoxically produces pieces that are solid metal.

Dip your toe into the world of the myriad metal clays with this beginner class using PMC+. In just three hours, you'll shape and texture a pendant and earring dangles, fire the pieces with a kitchen torch, then polish and add patina. You’ll leave with ready-to-wear silver jewelry and your brain awash with new possibilities for jewelry construction.

To learn more about Lisa Horton, go to lisahortonjewelry.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments