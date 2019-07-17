TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Community Education will offer its Advanced EV3 Robotics Camp from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 to 16 in Fine Arts Room 164. The class is designed for ages nine to 14, costing $155 per child.
The requirement for participation in Advanced EV3 Robotics is completion of Basic EV3 Robotics in 2018 or this summer from the 5026 Tesla Coils.
In the advanced camp, students will use LEGO Mindstorm EV3 robotics kits to design and build programmable robots using motors, sensors, gears, wheels, axles and other technical components. Learning how to understand and interpret two-dimensional drawings to create three-dimensional models and gain practical, hands-on experience using mathematical concepts such as estimating and measuring distance, time and speed will be the camp goals. From the valley’s own award-winning 5026 Tesla Coils FTC Robotics Team, students will learn gracious professionalism towards themselves and other teams.
Space is limited to the first 20 registrations. To register, call Diane at 208-732-6442 or go to quondam.csi.edu/forms/community/registration/index.asp.
For questions of eligibility, call the camp director at 208-948-5300 or email tfullmer76@gmail.com.
For more information, email dgause@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/communityed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.