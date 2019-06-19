Making a Refugee Day treat

A fan favorite treat that will be offered at Refugee Day is kheer, a Nepali rice pudding. Here’s the recipe for anyone who can’t wait for the delicious food offered at Refugee Day:

Ingredients:

1 cup of rice

1 cup half and half

2 cups whole milk

1 ½ cups of sugar

1 teaspoon cardamom

2 tablespoon unsalted cashews

Optional:

2 tablespoons cashews

½ teaspoon elachi powder

½ teaspoon saffron

Instructions:

Cook rice with whole milk. Add half and half, sugar, cashews and spices. Boil for a few more minutes. Serve hot.