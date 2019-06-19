TWIN FALLS — For the ninth year in a row, Twin Falls’ refugees will give back to their community at the Magic Valley Refugee Day. The annual celebration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Twin Falls City Park.
The Magic Valley Refugee Day is intended for members of the community to come and learn more about refugees cultures and customs, said Tara McFarland, the community liaison with the CSI Refugee Center.
“This is a great opportunity to experience the world outside of Twin Falls,” McFarland said.
Food is the main appeal for the Magic Valley Refugee Day. The festival includes food from Sudan, Butan, Afghanistan, Russia, Congo and more. Be warned: The food goes fast.
An hour into the event, there will be several groups performing traditional dances. There will be a Congolese group combining conventional Congo dance and modern dance for their performance, McFarland said.
Refugee Day is free and open to the public, Refugee Center director Zeze Rwasama said. The event is paid for by clients of the CSI Refugee Center and members of the community.
The Refugee Center tries to schedule the event as close as they can to World Refugee Day, which is June 20.
“There is no sitting at Refugee Day,” Rwasama said. “We want people walking around and networking.”
