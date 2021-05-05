Ready to eat fresh fruits and veggies? Magic Valley farmers markets are starting to open

The seedlings are growing, the bread is baked, crafts are complete and local farmers markets are ripe and ready for the season.
Easy access to fresh produce and new products is part of the benefit of living in an agricultural area. Here is what you need to know to enjoy the best local farmers markets this year.
Twin Falls
Downtown Market on Main9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in June through September
156 Main Ave. W.
Twin Falls Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays in May through October
Magic Valley Mall parking lot
Blue Rock Farm Market9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
1705 Grandview Drive N.
208-407-1598
Senior Center Wednesday Market4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays in July through September
1010 Main St.
Buhl Saturday Market3 to 5 p.m., Saturdays in June through October
903 Elm. St.
Hagerman
Hagerman Valley Farmers Market
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in June through September
1071 E. 2900 S.
Gooding
Gooding Farmers Market2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays in May
Corner of 13th and Main Street
Jerome
Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in June through October
329 E. 300 S.
Shoshone
Lincoln County Crossroads Farmers Market3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays in June through September
No market on July 9 due to Arts in the Park
111 West B. Street.
Fairfield
Camas Craft Fair8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in May through September
Steam Engine Park on Soldier Road
Burley
Farmers MarketStarts June 3 at the Cassia County Fairgrounds
3 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays—June 3 & 24, July 8 & 22, August 5 & 26, September 9
Cassia Fair Grounds , South Lawn off of Main Street & Elba Ave.