Ready to eat fresh fruits and veggies? Magic Valley farmers markets are starting to open
Ready to eat fresh fruits and veggies? Magic Valley farmers markets are starting to open

The seedlings are growing, the bread is baked, crafts are complete and local farmers markets are ripe and ready for the season.

Easy access to fresh produce and new products is part of the benefit of living in an agricultural area. Here is what you need to know to enjoy the best local farmers markets this year.

Twin Falls

Downtown Market on Main9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in June through September

156 Main Ave. W.

tfmarketonmain.com

Twin Falls Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays in May through October

Magic Valley Mall parking lot

Blue Rock Farm Market9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

1705 Grandview Drive N.

208-407-1598

Senior Center Wednesday Market4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays in July through September

1010 Main St.

Buhl Saturday Market3 to 5 p.m., Saturdays in June through October

903 Elm. St.

Hagerman

Hagerman Valley Farmers Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in June through September

1071 E. 2900 S.

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Gooding

Gooding Farmers Market2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays in May

Corner of 13th and Main Street

Jerome

Farmers Market9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in June through October

329 E. 300 S.

jeromefarmersmarket.com

Shoshone

Lincoln County Crossroads Farmers Market3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays in June through September

No market on July 9 due to Arts in the Park

111 West B. Street.

Fairfield

Camas Craft Fair8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in May through September

Steam Engine Park on Soldier Road

Burley

Farmers MarketStarts June 3 at the Cassia County Fairgrounds

3 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays—June 3 & 24, July 8 & 22, August 5 & 26, September 9

Cassia Fair Grounds , South Lawn off of Main Street & Elba Ave.

burleyfarmersmarket.com

