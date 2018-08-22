TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Aeromodelers, the local radio-controlled model-airplane club, will hold its annual RC Air Show at 10 a.m. Saturday at its flying field. Take Blue Lakes Boulevard south to 3100 North, turn west and go two miles to 2800 East, south of Joslin Field.
There will be free parking and free admission. Hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and other side dishes will be available. This is a family event with all ages welcome.
The show will consist of the following events:
- For AMA-registered pilots: an egg drop contest, a combat streamer demonstration and a spot landing demonstration
- Paintball shooting at planes flying overhead: first two shooters to hit a plane win a prize
- Candy drop at 12 p.m. and other prizes given to all the kids present
- Demo flights in 3D helicopter, 3D airplane, scale, sailplane and RC aircraft displays
- Raffle at 2 p.m. for two model airplanes and numerous other prizes
Food, paintball and the raffle will require purchase.
For anyone wishing to join the Magic Valley Aeromodelers on Saturday, the initiation fee of $75 will be waived. Dues are $50 per year.
Magic Valley Aeromodelers is a local AMA sanctioned radio-controlled aircraft club always looking to enjoy the hobby with others.
For more information, go to magicvalleyaeromodelers.com.
