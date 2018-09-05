SUN VALLEY — Nationally-acclaimed racial equity trainer Robin DiAngelo will visit the Wood River Valley for two free community presentations — “Why Is It So Hard for People to Talk About Race?” She will speak from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Community School Theater, 1 Community School Drive, Sun Valley, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey. Spanish translation will be available.
DiAngelo will also host a reservation-only racial justice workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. The event is free, but pre-registration is required at comlib.org/events.
Weaving information, analyses, stories, images and familiar examples, DiAngelo will offer a framework to develop white racial literacy. Ways to differentiate between prejudice, discrimination and systemic racism will be explored, as well as the basic dynamics of current race relations in the U.S.
DiAngelo has a Ph.D in multicultural education from the University of Washington and earned tenure at Westfield State University. She is a two-time winner of the Student’s Choice Award for Educator of the Year at the University of Washington’s School of Social Work. She is the author of three books; “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” was released this summer and is a New York Times best-seller. For more information about DiAngelo, go to robindiangelo.com.
For more information about the presentations, call the Hunger Coalition at 208-788-0121 or The Advocates at 208-788-4191.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.