BOISE — Treefort Music Fest is popping the top off its yearly champagne bottle again.
A month after unveiling 123 musical artists coming next spring, the festival has revealed a second wave of 170 more. Downtown Boise will overflow with bands during the ninth annual event March 25-29.
If your tastes gravitate to sounds outside the mainstream, you’ll probably find something to fire you up. If not? Let Treefort enlighten your inner geezer.
Highlights of the new announcement include Calexico, Grouplove, Lightning Bolt, Dance with the Dead, Stealing Sheep, Xiu Xiu, Delicate Steve and Esmé Patterson, among others. Notable names from the first wave included Chromatics, Japanese Breakfast, Omar Apollo, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Larkin Poe, Peter Bjorn and John, and Tennis.
Treefort veterans will notice plenty of returning performers on the bill, including Boise’s own Built To Spill and Magic Sword. That’s typical of the festival, which mixes established indie bands, emerging artists and local groups.
In addition to music, Treefort also showcases arts-related programs: Storyfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Comedyfort, YogaFort and more.
A third wave of musical acts is expected to be revealed early next year. Treefort typically features a total of around 450.
To stoke excitement, Treefort will launch a new podcast Jan. 6 — “Storyfort Presents: Voices of Treefort Music.” Fresh episodes will appear Mondays, featuring tales from past Treeforts, behind-the-scenes insights and more. The podcast will be available through the EaseDrop Studios website (ease-drop.com), plus Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Listen Notes, Player FM, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, Spotify, TuneIn and Stitcher.
Five-day Treefort wristbands are available now for $210. Special-access Zipline versions are $385. Passes for festivalgoers under 21 are $125, and children 12 and under get in free. Fort-specific tickets also are available; prices vary.
