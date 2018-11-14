Red Mic Comedy Club is featuring an exciting showcase this Friday, with Boise comics L.J. Sullivan and Reese Samuels opening for out of state comedians Ken Hamlett and Andre McSween.
Hamlett is a Washington based comedian who has been performing for five years. He tours all over the country and is a host of the “Inebriated, Hydrated and Faded” podcast. He works as a therapist by day and a comedian by night.
Andre McSween has been doing stand-up for 15 years. The New York City-based comedian is headlining the comedy show this Friday. He has performed all over the country and in the Caribbean, now he brings his comedy to Twin Falls.
The two comedians sat down and talked about their routines, where their inspirations came from and how being a father lends itself to comedy.
The Red Mic Comedy show starts at 8 p.m. Friday at T.F. Brickhouse. $10 at the door.
How did you get your start in comedy?
Hamlett: I started in Salem, Ore., five years ago. When I started there were like seven or eight comics. Now there are like 30.
Right now there is a comedy is having a boom, it’s blowing up, and I want to get in before that bubble pops.
What do you normally cover in your routine?
Hamlett: I talk about my life a lot, it’s very intimate. It just feels like I’m sitting there talking to the you one on one.
I’m a new father, and that brings lots of new material. There’s a lot of humor in being responsible for a life. I’m barely responsible for my own life.
People assume a comics stories are lies, but all these stories I tell are true.
Do you ever feel like your background in mental health helps you in comedy?
Hamlett: Oh absolutely. I feel like I’m cheating because of it. I feel like I’ve got a super power. I use my comedy skills as a therapist a lot, and vice versa.
I use the psych stuff a lot and it helps me analyze my set and how I’m doing.
Working as a comedian and a therapist — I’m working to the same goal with each. I want to help people feel better.
How would you describe your comedy?
McSween: When I first started performing I had just gotten married, I had a daughter. Since then I’ve gotten divorced, I’ve remarried. I did so many things in that short period of time. Anything you can think of I went through. I talk a lot about my life and try to have some sort of message through the dark stuff I go through.
My life is very inappropriate, you can’t talk about alcoholism, or being a dad, without getting inappropriate. If I had to describe my comedy I would say it’s a little salty and a little sweet.
What brings you all the way to Twin Falls?
McSween: I love touring in the Northwest, I love performing in Salt Lake City and Boise. This is my first time performing in Twin Falls. I like the challenge of performing in someplace new.
I love being in a place that doesn’t know me and I have to win the audience over. Comedy is like a boxing match, there’s no harder fight than standing on a stage in front of a grumpy Southern audience and trying to get them on my side.
How has New York City shaped your comedy?
McSween: New York is a challenge. New York has no mercy. This city pushes you to be your best. It turns you into a survivor. It helps you in the comedy world because you get a thicker skin.
