Sarah Lynn Crawford, a Twin Falls native who’s now based in Boise, was one of the artists chosen to have their work displayed in Twin Falls downtown.
Her bold, impressionist take on Shoshone Falls is displayed on an electric box outside of D.L. Evans Bank on Main Avenue. It’s a unique look at Shoshone Falls and highlights a different kind of beauty.
What went through your head when your art was chosen?
When you enter something into a competition like this you never know if you’ll win. But, I wanted to support Twin Falls with my art. I’m a fan of what Twin Falls is doing with its downtown.
The two biggest draws to a place are art and music. The more art they can bring to downtown the more people will come to see it. I’m proud that the city of Twin Falls is making steps to bring the community together.
What was the process of the piece you submitted?
Knowing that the image would be blown up, you have to think about the color and composition in a different way.
I did this acrylic with airbrush for the Shoshone Falls piece. I really wanted the colors to be vibrant. I went with an unusual style for me. I needed it to be bright to get people’s attention.
I wanted this image to make people look at Shoshone Falls in a new way. I wanted this image to be bold.
How did you get your start in art?
It started when I was around 4 years old. I use to draw on everything — mostly the walls. My sister-in-law told my mom that this girl has talent. Teachers started telling me the same thing.
I went to school in Boise State and got a Bachelor of Arts in advertising design with an emphasis in illustration. And I’ve been doing it ever since.
Where can people contact you if they want to pick up your work?
They can email me at boisestategirl21@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.