KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts Winter Performing Arts Series will continue with a concert by Bon Débarras, a multi-talented trio from Quebec that plays traditional French Canadian songs mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world.
Bon Débarras will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum.
Bon Débarras (which translates to “good riddance”) unites the worlds of music, dance and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault. Playing guitar, banjo, violin and harmonica, the group creates an original fusion of Quebecois folk music, traditional step-dancing and global influences for a show that is full of inventive energy.
Tickets are $30 regular seating and $55 premium seating for members, $40 regular and $65 premium for non-members, and $15 regular and $27.50 premium for students 18 and younger. Prices do not include taxes or applicable fees.
All seats are reserved. For tickets, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org" target="_blank">sunvalleycenter.org or visit the center’s box office at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
As a warm-up event the day before the concert, the community is invited to a Winter Warm-up Veillée — evening gathering — with mulled wine and cider, Québec-inspired desserts and a short set performed by Bon Débarras.
The veillée will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey House location, 314 S. Second Ave. It will be presented as part of the center’s current Big Idea project, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.”
“This evening promises to be a fun way to get a taste of the project in a setting that speaks to home. Besides, who doesn’t like good food, good music and good people?” Kristin Poole, artistic director, said in a statement.
This special evening will bring together the musicians and members of the community to recreate a traditional Québecois veillée which features folk music passed down from French, Scottish and Irish immigrants — often performed in the kitchen.
Admission to the Winter Warm-up Veillée is $10 per person, free if attendees bring a homemade dessert to share. To register, email kbretall@sunvalleycenter.org.
In addition, all of the Performing Arts Series performers work in local schools as part of SVCA’s Professional Artist Residency Program. For every K-5 elementary school student in the Wood River Valley, Bon Débarras will perform a lecture-demonstration of their music and will involve the students in learning about rhythms, body percussion and the culture and music of Quebec.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
