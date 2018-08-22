One Tuesday a month, comics from all around the country come to Twin Falls and grace us with their wit. Boise comedians, Dustin Chalifoux and Sophie Hughes, are the featured comedians this month.
Hughes has performed at Limestone Comedy Fest, 208 Comedy Fest and Politically Re-Active with W. Kamau Bell and Hari Kondabolu.
Hughes took some time to talk about her act, sincerity in comedy and why she hates fellow comedian Dustin Chalifoux.
The Once A Month Comedy Show is at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen Street South. Tickets are $5.
Times-News: What’s your background in comedy?
Sophie Hughes: I was a theater kid. My parents were serious theater actors, so, poor. But I always was around that environment.
When I was 16 I was a part of a comedy troupe, the Foul Puppets. I remember at that time I begged the owner of the Funny Bone Comedy Club to let me perform. I couldn’t because I was underage. I ended up working at the box-office there so I could get my foot in the door.
I kept doing comedy in Boise until I was in my mid-20s.
It wasn’t until 3 years ago, when I was mid-transition, that I started to do better. I think that was because I was happier.
When doing research on your routine I noticed you joke a lot about navigating the world as a trans woman. Can you tell me about that?
Hughes: I feel so bad for trans people who are introverts. Being trans is hard, it’s really hard. But I always found that a way to disarm people and help them relate to me is with humor. It’s my way of letting the audience know that I’m a human.
I’ve had people who really didn’t like me cause I am trans, but as soon as I made them laugh it was like we were able to connect.
If I had to describe being trans, there is just a feeling of discomfort. That is a relatable feeling. People in the audience may think that they may not have the same experience as me but they understand that feeling of discomfort.
The beginning of my set is about 10 minutes focusing on being trans because I feel like it needs to be addressed.
What’s the rest of your set like?
Hughes: Personal stories. I’m not a political comic. I don’t want to divide the audience more than I have to. I like human stories and experiences. I’m an anecdotal comic.
What are the challenges of being a comic in Idaho?
Hughes: It’s tough. There are some scenes in Boise, Twin Falls and Ketchum. Sometimes there aren’t enough shows though. It can be challenging to hone the craft.
Boise is a comfortable scene. Boise is my home base. I like Boise. I like Idaho. You can drive or fly to other gigs. Plus, Boise is growing.
I feel like comedy is waning. The 80s and 90s were great. The early 2000s was a bit rough for comedy. but I feel like we are entering a new era of comedy. Comics aren’t just guys in suits saying “Take my wife — please!”
I laughed way too hard at that bit. Do you feel like comedy is entering a post-post-modern era where sincerity is sought out?
Hughes: I think the tropes are just tired. But, I adamantly believe that people want honesty in their comedy and art.
I like to think I had good jokes before I was transitioning. But when I was, there was something real with that. We are so saturated with garbage that when presented with something honest we respond strongly.
What lies in your future?
Hughes: This is going to be a tangent. I was planning on moving to L.A. in September. In May I met someone and we started dating. And dating as a trans person in Idaho is, well, not easy. I decided to stay in Idaho.
This is the first time I can say I’m in love and I’m just going to see where it goes. So I’m staying in Boise.
Where can people find you online?
Hughes: I probably should have a website. I used to have one but I turned that into a history blog, which was my minor.
But, people can find me at www.facebook.com/sophiecayhughes.
Any final thoughts?
Hughes: I think what K.C. [Hunt] is doing there with these shows is cool. We became good friends when he was in Boise. He moved to Twin Falls and he really hit the ground running by setting up open mics in Twin Falls.
It’s hard but you have to cultivate an audience with open mics.
I think it’s incredible that you stuck with comedy. I’ve seen some open mics and they can be a bit rough.
Hughes: I love them. It’s like an unpaid internship. You do it for two years and you can do anything after that.
Open mics are beautiful. They are like a car crash. You hope everyone is okay but you can’t look away.
I’m also really excited for the other comic performing — Dustin Chalifoux. He is my best friend and he is hilarious.
He does a lot of crowd work. The best compliment I can give a comic is that I hate them. I hate how good they are. I hate that they are so funny.
So I can say that I hate Dustin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.