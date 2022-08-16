 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putters Mini Golf teams up with Koto Brewing Co.

For the second year, Putters Mini Golf has teamed up with Koto Brewing Co. to bring suds to the mini golf course. 

With country music bumping across the course, golfers worked on their swings and swung for holes in one during the "Sip and Putt" event on Tuesday evening.

Golfers who are of age can receive a drink token and play a round for $15. The partnership is once a month during the summer. 

