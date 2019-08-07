{{featured_button_text}}
Arts on Tour

Arts on Tour subscriptions are on sale now.

TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour, the premiere performing artist series in southern Idaho, has announced its 2019-20 season lineup.

Performances will include “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” Skerryvore, Arcis Saxophone Quartet, National Dance Company of Siberia, Carlene Carter, “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” and Yamoto: The Drummers of Japan.

Purchase a full subscription of all seven shows and take advantage of discounted prices and great subscriber-only benefits:

  • Receive a 20 percent discount on regular ticket prices — 30 percent for seniors.
  • Have the same seats for all seven performances.
  • Take part in the show night dinner special — receive 25% off at Elevation 486 and Milner’s Gate.
  • Enjoy premium seating before regular ticket buyers.
  • Receive two free tickets to any performance of the CSI Theatre Department’s 2019-2020 season.
  • Enjoy renewal opportunities for next season before new subscriptions are sold.
  • Receive free shipping on your season subscription order.
  • Enjoy a set of beautiful greeting cards featuring original art by Angela Batchelor.

Full season tickets are $163 for adults, $138 for seniors and $66 for children 18 and younger. Mini subscriptions — choose four to six of the performances and receive 15 percent off — may be purchased starting Thursday. Individual show tickets go on sale on Monday.

To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Box Office.

To learn more about the series or see videos of the artists, go to artsontour.csi.edu.

