TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour, the premiere performing artist series in southern Idaho, has announced its 2019-20 season lineup.
Performances will include “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” Skerryvore, Arcis Saxophone Quartet, National Dance Company of Siberia, Carlene Carter, “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” and Yamoto: The Drummers of Japan.
Purchase a full subscription of all seven shows and take advantage of discounted prices and great subscriber-only benefits:
- Receive a 20 percent discount on regular ticket prices — 30 percent for seniors.
- Have the same seats for all seven performances.
- Take part in the show night dinner special — receive 25% off at Elevation 486 and Milner’s Gate.
- Enjoy premium seating before regular ticket buyers.
- Receive two free tickets to any performance of the CSI Theatre Department’s 2019-2020 season.
- Enjoy renewal opportunities for next season before new subscriptions are sold.
- Receive free shipping on your season subscription order.
- Enjoy a set of beautiful greeting cards featuring original art by Angela Batchelor.
Full season tickets are $163 for adults, $138 for seniors and $66 for children 18 and younger. Mini subscriptions — choose four to six of the performances and receive 15 percent off — may be purchased starting Thursday. Individual show tickets go on sale on Monday.
To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Box Office.
To learn more about the series or see videos of the artists, go to artsontour.csi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.