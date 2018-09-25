Sometimes I think that this is a pumpkin spice world and I’m just living in it.
Pumpkin spice is surprisingly contentious.
Pumpkin spice is just a combination of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and ginger — yet this simple combination pits brother against brother.
A quick Google search will bring up think pieces and counter think pieces focusing on the flavor of the season.
I’m not here to pull this dagger out of America’s back. That task is above my pay grade. Instead, I want to continue adding friction by telling all of the pumpkin spice lovers where to get their fix.
The pumpkin spice latte at Yellow Brick has the cheeky name of “Basic Witch,” and the sister drink with mocha is called the “Dark Witch.” They add a dash of maple syrup to the recipe which sets it apart from the competition.
I sampled the “Basic Witch” and a Yellow Brick pumpkin bar. Both were tasty although I don’t recommend sampling them back to back. After a couple of minutes, you’ll begin to go numb to the flavor.
Yellow Brick barista Lydia Christensen said that people enjoy pumpkin spice so much because it’s a tradition.
“It’s just a little thing that represents the change of the season,” Christensen said.
Sara Shankel, Yellow Brick barista, said that she thinks people like the image of having a pumpkin spice latte. She said that buying locally makes her appreciate the pumpkin spice syrup because it’s made with love.
Samantha Buffalo, the manager of Twin Beans Coffee, said that they will happily put pumpkin spice in anything from lattes to Americanos. The pumpkin spice white mocha is a popular choice with customers.
Sara Graff, a Twin Beans barista, said they serve pumpkin spice lattes all year.
“Most people don’t know that we sell it year-round,” she said. “But, those who do usually hold off until fall. It’s the telltale sign that it’s Halloween.”
Barista Jailene Lopez said that Java Twin Falls offers pumpkin spice year-round and are offering other seasonal drinks right now.
These drinks include a salted caramel mocha, Mexican chocolate with caramel sauce and a coarse salt, and a caramel apple chaider (a chai tea cider), an apple chai tea with caramel and whip cream.
For more pumpkin treats, Java starts making pumpkin bread in October.
The fall flavor has even invaded the beer scene with Von Scheidt Brewing Company and Magic Valley Brewing offering their own twists on the flavor.
Rudy’s will start selling seasonal beers starting Oct. 1.
They will feature Elysian’s Night Owl and Punkuccino, a coffee pumpkin ale. Rogue Farms’ Pumpkin Patch Ale and Utah Brewers Cooperative’s Black O’Lantern.
These beers sell fast, make sure to get them while you can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.