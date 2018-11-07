Try 1 month for 99¢

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present a free panel discussion exploring the various challenges, rewards and compromises involved in service to our country. The special event titled “Governed by the People: Who Do We Serve?” will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. It will be offered in conjunction with For Freedoms’ 50 State Initiative.

Citizens of a democracy have both the right and the duty to help shape their nation’s government. Individuals seeking to participate in the democratic process can take a wide range of action including running for political office, serving in the military and expressing ideas through the arts.

Courtney Washburn, executive director of Conservation Voters for Idaho, will moderate the following panelists: Amanda Breen, Ketchum city councilor; Genevieve Chase, U.S. Army veteran; and Mel Ziegler, an artist whose works are featured in the “We the People” visual arts exhibition. They will discuss their unique perspectives on service to our country in its various forms.

“The panel discussion will provide insight into how individuals in vastly different professions manifest their commitment as citizens. What does an artist’s public work have in common with the work of a soldier or a city councilperson? What are the benefits and risks of making one’s personal values public? What role do compromise and collaboration play?” Kristin Poole, artistic director at the center, said in a statement.

The panel discussion is free, but pre-registration is recommended. To reserve a seat, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

