HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Company of Fools invite the public to their annual Fools Day Celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 1 at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. The event is free. Guests need not be members of the SVCA to attend.
Every year, Fools Day brings the community together to celebrate the power of the arts and to share excitement about the new season. Guests can enjoy homemade desserts, fun schwag from the center and chances to win tickets for COF’s 24th season. The center’s 2019–2020 Big Idea projects, concerts, films and lectures and Company of Fool’s schedule will be announced at 5:45 p.m. in true Fools Day style.
“I am so excited to begin my work as the new producing artistic director of Company of Fools,” Scott Palmer said in a statement. “I am even more excited to share the incredible line-up of shows, readings and events that we’ve planned for next season. We hope to bring laughter, love and provocative questions to our audiences in a season that features classics of American drama, different visions of beloved stories and cutting-edge new works. It will be a season to remember, I promise.”
Beyond announcing a new season, Fools Day gives the center and COF a chance to thank its members, many of whom have been loyal supporters of the arts for years and whose generosity enables the SVCA to enrich the community through transformative arts and educational experiences.
No tickets or registration are necessary for this free community event. For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
