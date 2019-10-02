TWIN FALLS — Patricia Marcantonio’s life revolves around stories.
She has worked as a journalist, she’s published award-winning children’s books and she is continuing to pursue a career as a full-time writer. For her, telling stories is as natural as breathing air.
“I love to tell stories,” Marcantonio said. “You have something inside of you that you need to get out there. It’s an expression of who I am.”
Marcantonio will be talking about the importance of storytelling at the second annual “P.E.O. Ladies, Lunch and Literature.” The event is put on by a Twin Falls chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood as an opportunity for readers to connect with writers.
P.E.O., which stands for Philanthropic Educational Organization, is an international organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women, including offering scholarships.
Lori Edson, a member of the P.E.O. Chapter AI, said that the “Ladies, Lunch and Literature” event is an effort to bring something of literary value to the community. The event is open to anyone interested, she said. Funds raised from the luncheon will be given directly to local, state and international women’s scholarships.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are trying to promote women’s education,” Edson said.
Mary Kay Martin, the president of the local P.E.O. chapter, said that the sisterhood is celebrating 150 years.
“It all started with a small group of women who believed in education for women,” Martin said. “This organization has grown and gone international.”
“Ladies, Lunch and Literature” will offer several literary-themed silent auction baskets. Raffle items will also be available.
Copies of “Felicity Carrol and the Perilous Pursuit” will be available for purchase at the event, with Marcantonio offering autographs.
Doors open for “Ladies, Lunch and Literature” at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Stone House & Co., 330 Fourth Ave. S. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any P.E.O. member or by calling 208-731-1916.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.