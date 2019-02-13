Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council will present the second of its Brown Bag Lectures at noon Feb. 22 in the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place.

The season topic, “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” will focus on industrial innovation in the Magic Valley area. The hour-long presentation will feature Chris Jones, president of Plant Therapy Inc.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch or order from Elevation 486 at 208-737-0486.

Future Brown Bag Lecture Series presenters are:

  • March 29 — Rajneesh Hora, Chobani research and development director
  • April 26 — Dale Ducummon, Clif Bar Baking Company general manager

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments