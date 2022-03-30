 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Events calendar

Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Beer Yoga at Yellow Brick Cafe

Roger Vincent holds his beer on top of his head during Beer Yoga Tuesday night, Jan. 29, 2019, at Yellow Brick Cafe in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH TIMES-NEWS



FRIDAY, APR. 1

Filer FFA Donkey Basketball: 7-8:30 p.m. at Filer High School, 3915 Wildcat Way, Filer. $8.

SATURDAY, APR. 2

Spring Craft & Gift Fair: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive, Jerome.

10th Annual Spring Fling: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Party Center Venue, 215 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.

Sustainable Eating With Siew Guan Lee: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Andrew Wiscombe Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

SUNDAY, APR. 3

Beer Yoga @ KOTO w/ Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, APR. 7

Candidate forum for Superintendent of Public Instruction, Thursday April 7, 12 noon at the Turf Club: 12-1:30 p.m. at Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. $12.

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, APR. 8

Genealogy Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Koto Comedy Night Presents: Kris Shaw: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, APR. 9

Koto Comedy Night Presents: Kris Shaw: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, APR. 14

Dead (or Alive) Poets Night: 7-8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, APR. 15

Kimberly Road Live @ Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, APR. 16

Saturday Crafter-Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Shawn Barnby: 9-11 p.m. at 156 Main Ave. N., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 20

Game Night @ TFPL: 6-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, APR. 21

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

TUESDAY, APR. 26

13th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser April 26th: 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. $30.

SATURDAY, APR. 30

Falls2Falls—Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & Kids 1 Mile: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shoshone Falls, Twin Falls County.

Magic Valley Fly fishers 50th Anniversary Celebration: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. $40 to $75.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Nashville Tribute Band in Concert: 7:30-10 p.m. at John Roper Auditorium, Twin Falls. $25.

FRIDAY, APR. 1

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Spud Cellar Lounge: 7-11 p.m. at Spud Cellar Lounge, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley.

The Real Doug Lane: TRDL in Concert (Twin Falls, ID): 7-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, APR. 8

Austin Martin: Twin Falls, ID: 7-11 p.m. at 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls.

Overtime: Twin Falls, ID: 7-11 p.m. at 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, APR. 9

Seth and Sara: Live Music at Wilson’s Club: 6-10 p.m. at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman.

Jeff Crosby and his band in Burley, ID: 8 p.m.- April 10, 12 a.m. at The Boathouse in Burley, 197 US-30, Burley.

FRIDAY, APR. 15

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters: Gordy’s Birthday Benefit Bash: 5-9 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.

Tanner Usrey: 6-10 p.m. at Gordy’s Birthday Benefit Bash, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.

Josh Langston: Gordys Birthday Bash: 7-11 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 27

Bryan Bielanski Live @ TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, APR. 29

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing: 9 p.m.- April 30, 1 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Lucky Tongue: The West Point, Wendell Idaho 8pm: 8 p.m.- May 8, 12 a.m. at W. Point, 3287S S. 1500 E., Wendell.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

The Tens’ Broken Romantic Tour @ Koto Brewing Co.: 9 p.m.- May 21, 1 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Jeneen Terrana: 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Wes Urbaniak Music: Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk: 7-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

