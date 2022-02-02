Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Feb 2

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992112-0

Friday, Feb 4

The True Story of Cinderella: Idaho Premier of “The True Story of Cinderella” set for Feb. 4th and 5th at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. at 7:00 p.m. Admission is free.

The Bridges Of Madison County: 7 p.m.- Feb. 14, 10 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s production of The Bridges Of Madison County—LIVE on stage at the Orpheum Theatre, downtown Twin Falls. 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12 and 14 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13, 2022. Tickets are $17.50. go.evvnt.com/1000476-0

Austin English: 8 p.m.- Feb. 5, 12 a.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. The official page for the Austin English- bandsintown.com/e/103142667

Dave Nudo Band Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The Dave Nudo Band will be in the house Friday! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb 5

Quilts of Valor National Sewing Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion, 447 Seastrom St., Twin Falls. February 5, 2022, National Quilts of Valor National Day of Quilting. 208-423-5758.

Brett Reid Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Saturday, Feb. 5th for a performance by Brett Reid at 9pm! Grab your dancing shoes and get on down to Koto! 208-933-2570.

Wednesday, Feb 9

Thursday, Feb 10

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for D&D at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992127-0

Friday, Feb 11

Pesticide / Weed Workshop Friday, February 11, 2022 All Day at the Lincoln County Community Center: 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone. 6 Credits for all who need Re-Certification! 208-944-3782.

Koto Comedy Nights Presents DJ Sandhu: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Koto’s February Comedy Night Presents—DJ Sandhu! Join us for lots of laughs and beer. Reservations recommended, no cover charge. This show is 18+. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb 12

Saturday Crafter @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Program Room at the Library to make a craft! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001997-0

