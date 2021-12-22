Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Dec. 29

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Friday, Dec. 31

NYE with Royal Bliss at Rupert City Beet Drop: 10 p.m.- Jan. 1, 2 a.m., Rupert Square, 501 Sixth St., Rupert. Royal Bliss rings in the New Year in Rupert. bandsintown.com/e/102996473

Monday, Jan. 3

Monday Night Recovery: 7 p.m.- May 23, 8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Join us as we navigate and support each other through our hurts, habits, and hang-ups. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/973658-0

Thursday, Jan. 6

Morgan Wade: 7-11 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 7 7-11 p.m., Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Morgan Wade is a singer/songwriter from Floyd, Virginia. bandsintown.com/t/102924081

Saturday, Jan. 8

Heath Harmison Live!: 7-11 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Heath is one of the brightest new comedians out there. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has opened for some of the best comics in the business including Louie Anderson and Eddie Griffin. His abilities that are presented on stage are endless! From doing celebrity impersonations, to singing, dancing, and accents. Heath’s comedy will paint a picture in your mind that will be burned in for weeks or longer. bandsintown.com/e/102986578

Saturday, Jan. 15

Tylor & the Train Robbers: 9 p.m.- Jan. 16, 1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Since their official formation in 2014, the Train Robbers lyric-driven blend of roots country and modern Americana has landed them as a favorite among audiences across the country. bandsintown.com/e/103030465

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Grief Share: 6:30 p.m.- April 20, 8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. This support group is for people grieving the loss of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/973638-0

