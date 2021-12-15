Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Buhl West End Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 1010 Main St., Buhl. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/964092-0

Friday, Dec. 17

Chase Given Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for the very talented Chase Given! No cover charge, reservations recommended, dancing encouraged! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Wreaths Across America: 10-11 a.m., West End Cemetery, 1574 E. Elm St., Buhl. Honoring deceased veterans with the placement of holiday wreaths. go.evvnt.com/960901-0

Hot N’ Heated Music: The Get Down Circus: 8 p.m.-midnight, RedZone Sports Bar & Taproom, 233 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. On this night, in our own Big Top nestled within the adult playground that is The Redzone Taproom, right before your very eyes, a wondrous array of acts has been assembled to fascinate your live audio desires. Tickets in advance are !5 or $20 at the door. bandsintown.com/t/102995025

Kevin Ware Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come join us for a night of good tunes and great beer with Kevin Ware! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Monday, Dec. 20

Ramona’s Candy Hunt: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Dec. 23, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Bring the kids anytime this week for a fun scavenger hunt! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/968328-0

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Friday, Dec. 31

NYE with Royal Bliss at Rupert City Beet Drop: 10 p.m.- Jan. 1, 2 a.m., Rupert Square, 501 Sixth St., Rupert. Royal Bliss rings in the New Year in Rupert. bandsintown.com/e/102996473

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0