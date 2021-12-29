Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Friday, Dec. 31

NYE with Royal Bliss at Rupert City Beet Drop: 10 p.m.- Jan. 1, 2 a.m., Rupert Square, 501 Sixth St., Rupert. Royal Bliss rings in the New Year in Rupert. bandsintown.com/e/102996473

New Year’s Eve Silo Ball Drop: 10:30 p.m.- Jan. 1, 12:09 a.m., 130 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. The annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Silos on Fifth Avenue South. 208-420-6743.

Monday, Jan. 3

Monday Night Recovery: 7 p.m.- May 23, 8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Join us as we navigate and support each other through our hurts, habits, and hang-ups. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/973658-0

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Financial Peace University: 6:30 p.m.- March 9, 8 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Financial Peace University is based on the Bible, and you can be confident of this: God’s ways work. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/974302-0

Saturday, Jan. 8

Bull Bash Bull Riding: 7-9 p.m., CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center, N. College Road, Twin Falls. Bull Riding Event. 208-732-6620. Tickets $10. go.evvnt.com/976934-0

Heath Harmison Live: 7-11 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Heath is one of the brightest new comedians out there. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. bandsintown.com/e/102986578

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Morgan Wade: 7-11 p.m., Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Morgan Wade is a singer/songwriter from Floyd, Virginia. bandsintown.com/t/102924081?app_id=y5t04gz269

Friday, Jan. 7

Morgan Wade: 7-11 p.m., Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Morgan Wade is a singer/songwriter from Floyd, Virginia. bandsintown.com/e/102924077

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0