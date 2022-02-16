Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1002018-0

Online Game Night with the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play board games online with the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001178-0

Friday, Feb. 18

Neighbors in Need Benefit Auction Online: 6 a.m.- Feb. 25, 6 p.m., Twin Falls County. Original artwork, fabric art, quilts, crystal, gift baskets, bicycles, décor and more. Bidding: Feb. 18th - 25th. idahoauctionbarn.hibid.com. 208-733-1248. go.evvnt.com/997086-0

Heath Harmison: The Relationship Show: 7-11 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Twin Falls. Heath is one of the brightest new comedians out there. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has opened for some of the best comics in the business including Louie Anderson and Eddie Griffin. His abilities that are presented on stage are endless! From doing celebrity impersonations, to singing, dancing, and accents. Heath's comedy will paint a picture in your mind that will be burned in for weeks or longer. Being an Improv comedian also gives him that extra edge on the standup comedy stage. His quick wit allows him to adapt to any situation. If you have a chance to see Heath Harmison live, TAKE IT!. bandsintown.com/e/102986606

Columbia Jones & the Harpoons: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come dance with us for live music by Columbia Jones & the Harpoons! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jordan Shaw Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Company, 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come enjoy Jordan Shaw. Reservations recommended! Call to reserve a spot! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066 — Film Screening & Panel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, Hepworth Building, Room 108, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066 —Film Screening and Panel Discussion. Free. go.evvnt.com/1016591-0

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Record Store Pop Up at Koto Brewing Company: 6-9 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Please join us at Koto Brewing. 208-933-2570.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1002021-0

Limited Edition Book Club: Armchair Adventure - Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our book discussion series featuring incredible true stories of adventure from around the world!. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992096-0

Bridge & Wolak: 7-11 p.m., CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Bridge & Wolak Performance Michael Bridge (accordions) and Kornel Wolak (clarinet) is an internationally acclaimed duo, pushing the limits of their instruments and musical styles into the 21st Century. They perform a uniquely orchestrated repertoire of classical, world and jazz fusion. With deft virtuosity, and endless wit, Bridge & Wolak have been called the “Victor Borges of the 21st Century.” Fun-loving gentlemen (with seven degrees in music performance), they offer a complete suite of educational programming. In demand on three continents, they were nominated for the BC Touring Artist of the Year award in 2019. “Watch and be amazed!” bandsintown.com/e/1021635039

Thursday, Feb. 24

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Dungeons & Dragons at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001167-0

Friday, Feb. 25

PINO CUP Annual Fundraising Soccer Tournament: 4 p.m.- Feb. 27, 6 p.m., 303 Third Ave. S., 303 Third Ave. S., Twin Falls. Register your teams now for our annual Pino Cup soccer tournament. Register through FieldHouse event center 303 3rd Ave. S., Twin Falls ID or 208-404-5558 by the deadline February 18th. 208-410-0417. go.evvnt.com/1020228-0

Boot Juice Live at Koto Brewing!: 8 p.m.- Feb. 26, 12 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. A band that refuses to be locked into a single genre, Boot Juice finds a sense of freedom in their ability to float from bluesy rock’n’roll to progressive bluegrass and back. bandsintown.com/e/103133108

Chuy Lizarraga Y Su Banda Tierra Sinaloense: 8 p.m.- Feb. 26, 12 a.m., Los Tejabanes Rojos de Buhl, 1731 E. 3900, Buhl. bandsintown.com/t/1023853848

Saturday, Feb. 26

Master Gardeners @ The Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Prepare for Spring with the Master Gardeners. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001196-0

Lindzey Autumn: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Guitarist | Vocalist | Lyricist | Performer. bandsintown.com/e/103039387

Jim & JoAnn Sanchez Duo: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Saturday, February 26th for this amazing duo at 9 p.m. Seating is limited, reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Mardi Gras Dinner: 6-8 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Laissez Les Bon Temps Roulez 2022! Fundraiser to support the Community Garden and Community Labyrinth. Cajun dinner and entertainment. 208-732-5343. Tickets $30.

