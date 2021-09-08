Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 8
Adventure Club: 6 p.m.- May 11, 8 p.m., 204 Main Ave. N., 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Midweek program for children and teens. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/ 872540-0
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Embrace Grace: 6 p.m.- Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Support group for single, pregnant moms. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/872682-0
Friday, Sept. 10
Sing Along With Mr. Don: 4-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Twin Falls Public Library Lawn for a Sing-Along with Mr. Don! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870846-0
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Comedy Night at Koto! 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Comedy Night at Koto! 208-933-2570.
Monday, Sept. 13
Recovery for Life: 7 p.m.- May 23, 8 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Recovery groups will meet weekly starting on Monday, Sept. 13, from 70—8:15 p.m. Unless noted otherwise. Transportation is available if anyone is interested in attending our classes. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/872801-0
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Grief Share: 6:30 p.m.- Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. GriefShare (Tuesdays). 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/872817-0
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Limited Edition Book Club: Whodunit?: 6:30-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s all-new book club series: “Limited Edition: Whodunit?” 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/ 870805-0
Thursday, Sept. 16
Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting an outdoor Multi-Employer Hiring Event at the College of Southern Idaho clock tower. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/863582-0
Dungeons and Dragons With TFPL: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join Twin Falls Public Library’s D&D Club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870521-0
Monday, Sept. 20
A Good Yarn Club: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the library and join our knitting/crochet club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870871-0