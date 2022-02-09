Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Feb. 9

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992113-0

Thursday, Feb. 10

Dungeons & Dragons at Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for D&D at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. evvnt.com/992127-0

Friday, Feb. 11

Pesticide/Weed Workshop: 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone. Six credits for all who need recertification! 208-944-3782.

Koto Comedy Nights Presents DJ Sandhu: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Koto’s February Comedy Night Presents—DJ Sandhu! Join us for lots of laughs and beer. Reservation recommended, no cover charge. This show is 18+ 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Saturday Crafter at Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Program Room at the Library to make a craft! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001997-0

Koto Comedy Nights Presents DJ Sandhu: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Koto’s February Comedy Night Presents—DJ Sandhu! Join us for lots of laughs and beer. Reservation recommended, no cover charge. This show is 18+ 208-933-2570.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1002018-0

Online Game Night with the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play board games online with the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001178-0

Friday, Feb. 18

Neighbors in Need Benefit Auction Online: 6 a.m.- Feb. 25, 6 p.m., Twin Falls County. Original artwork, fabric art, quilts, crystal, gift baskets, bicycles, décor and more. Bidding: Feb. 18th—25th. idahoauctionbarn.hibid.com. 208-733-1248. go.evvnt.com/997086-0

Heath Harmison: The Relationship Show!: 7-11 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Twin Falls. Heath is one of the brightest new comedians out there. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has opened for some of the best comics in the business including Louie Anderson and Eddie Griffin. His abilities that are presented on stage are endless! From doing celebrity impersonations, to singing, dancing, and accents. Heath’s comedy will paint a picture in your mind that will be burned in for weeks or longer. Being an Improv comedian also gives him that extra edge on the standup comedy stage. His quick wit allows him to adapt to any situation. If you have a chance to see Heath Harmison live, TAKE IT! bandsintown.com/e/102986606

Columbia Jones & the Harpoons: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come dance with us Friday for live music by Columbia Jones & the Harpoons! 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066 — Film Screening & Panel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, Hepworth Building, Room 108, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066 — Film Screening and Panel Discussion. Free. go.evvnt.com/1016591-0

