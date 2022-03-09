Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, March 9

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food and more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, March 10

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Dungeons & Dragons at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. evvnt.com/1035376-0

Little Texas: 7-11 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. As part of the Young Country movement of the early ‘90s, Little Texas were responsible for shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that fused the look and attitude of modern rock music with traditional country themes and styles, bringing a much-appreciated bolt of life into the genre. bandsintown.com/t/103044892

Friday, March 11

Genealogy Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Discover your family tree at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035383-0

Koto Comedy Night Presents Travis Tate: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Comedy Night every second weekend of the month! March presents the very funny Travis Tate! No cover, reservations recommended! This event is age 18+. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, March 12

32nd Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run & Walk: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Thousand Springs State Park—Malad Gorge Unit, 2314 S. Ritchie Road, Hagerman. Registration/check-in: 8:30-11 a.m. Welcome: 9:15 a.m. Race start times: Half marathon: 9:30 a.m., 5.5 mile run: 10:30 a.m., 3.5 mile run: 10:45 a.m., 3.5 mile walk: 11 a.m. 208-837-9131. go.evvnt.com/1009675-0

Those Two Chicks’ Spring Market: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Shake off those winter cobwebs and kick that cabin fever! We have lots of fantastic vendors to choose from.

Chili Cook Off: 3-5 p.m., Jerome County Fair Grounds, 205 N. Fir St., Jerome County. Public Invited to sample the different competition chili’s entered in the Chili Cookoff. Silence auction and two raffles for half a pig. Please come support 4H kids!

Wednesday, March 16

Game Night @ Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Play board games at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035380-0

Friday, March 18

Vigil in support of Ukraine: Join us for a non-denominational vigil in support of the citizens of Ukraine at 6 p.m. on March 18, Downtown Commons Twin Falls.

Saturday, March 19

Family Coloring Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Color with the family at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1039969-0

