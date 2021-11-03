Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Friday, Nov. 5

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley: CSI Fine Arts Auditorium: 7:30-11:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, a powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the acoustic music scene around the world perform in Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/t/102793573

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Wilsons Club: 8 p.m.- Nov. 6, 12 a.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Tylor & the Train Robbers back in Hagerman at Wilsons Club! Show starts at 8PM! $5 cash only cover at the door. 21+ bandsintown.com/e/102930755

Saturday, Nov. 6

Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save for back for a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879310-0

Saturday Crafter-day: Paper Gift Boxes: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Library Lawn for Crafter-Day! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/920324-0

Magic Valley Iris Society: 1-2:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. 208-734-3613.

Magic Valley Youth Orchestra’s 25th Anniversary Fall Concert: 3-4 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, comprised of talented youth musicians will celebrate its 25th year at the Fall Concert. 208-308-6667.

Meet & Greet with Lt. Governor Candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler: 4-6 p.m., Sliger Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. Meet and greet with Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, Terri Pickens Manweiler. 307-690-8927.

Monday, Nov. 8

Mr. BHS: 7-9 p.m., 2100 Parke Ave., Burley. The 32nd Annual Mr. BHS features boys from the Burley High Senior class of 2022 and Special Olympians from the Burley area. 208-878-6606. Tickets $5. go.evvnt.com/917476-0

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Cece Censor Live at TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Cece Censor is a 26-year-old singer/songwriter from Southern California who draws her sound from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Elvis Presley, and Amy Winehouse. bandsintown.com/e/102815670

Thursday, Nov. 11

Magic Philharmonic Orchestra: Fall Concert: 7:30-9 p.m., King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley. The King Fine Arts Center welcomes the Magic Philharmonic Orchestra for their annual Veteran’s Day performance! 208-878-5464. Tickets $10. go.evvnt.com/932814-0

Saturday, Nov. 13

10th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Party Center Venue, 215 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. 10th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo—Door Prizes All Day—Free Admission. 208-731-6467. go.evvnt.com/914156-0

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Zach Williams 2021 Rescue Story Tour: 7-10 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Multi-award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams is bringing his fall 2021 headline tour, “The Rescue Story Tour” to your area in concert. 208-459-5879.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce—CSI Fine Arts Theater: 7:30-11:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. According to Willie Nelson, “A.J. Croce has wisdom beyond his years. With his music, he represents his generation with a profound sense of honesty in his lyrics and quality in his delivery. The future of entertainment is safe in his hands!” bandsintown.com/t/102934625

