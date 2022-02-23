Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Limited Edition Book Club: Armchair Adventure—Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our book discussion series featuring incredible true stories of adventure from around the world! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992096-0

Bridge & Wolak: 7-11 p.m., CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Bridge & Wolak Performance Michael Bridge (accordions) and Kornel Wolak (clarinet) is an internationally acclaimed duo, pushing the limits of their instruments and musical styles into the 21st Century. They perform a uniquely orchestrated repertoire of classical, world and jazz fusion. bandsintown.com/e/1021635039

Thursday, Feb 24

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Dungeons & Dragons at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001167-0

Friday, Feb 25

Pino Cup Annual Fundraising Soccer Tournament: 4 p.m.- Feb. 27, 6 p.m., 303 Third Ave. S., 303 Third Ave. S., Twin Falls. Register your teams now for our annual Pino Cup soccer tournament! Register through FieldHouse event center 303 Third Ave. S., Twin Falls or 208-404-5558 by the deadline Feb. 18. 208-410-0417. go.evvnt.com/1020228-0

Boot Juice Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Boot Juice is back at Koto and we couldn’t be more excited! This is a band you don’t want to miss. Join us for great tunes and beer! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb 26

Master Gardeners @ The Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Prepare for spring with the master gardeners! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1001196-0

Lindzey Autumn: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Guitarist, vocalist, lyricist, performer. bandsintown.com/e/103039387

Jim & JoAnn Sanchez Duo: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us at 9 p.m., Feb. 26 for this amazing duo! Seating is limited. Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Feb 27

Mardi Gras Dinner: 6-8 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Laissez Les Bon Temps Roulez 2022! Fundraiser to support the Community Garden and Community Labyrinth. Cajun dinner and entertainment. 208-732-5343. Tickets $30.

Monday, Feb 28

Knitting & Crochet Basics & A Good Yarn Club: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn Knitting & Crochet Basics at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1002017-0

Tuesday, Mar 1

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 26 S. 100 W., 26 S. 100 W., Rupert. Rupert West Stake Blood Drive. 208-219-9381. go.evvnt.com/1017792-0

Friday, Mar 4

House History Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Discover the history of your home at the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035373-0

Jeff Crosby & Band Live at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for live music by Jeff Crosby and his band! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Mar 5

Saturday Crafter-Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create a macramé keychain at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/1035375-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Wilson’s Club: 8 p.m.- March 6, 12 a.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Tylor & the Train Robbers return to Hagerman for a night at Wilson’s Club! Tickets at the door / 21+ bandsintown.com/e/103193315

Uppa Creek Band at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Grab your dancing boots and get to Koto for some folky, bluegrass tunes! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

