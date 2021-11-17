Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Wednesday, Nov 17

A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce—CSI Fine Arts Theater: 7:30-11:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. According to Willie Nelson, “A.J. Croce has wisdom beyond his years. With his music, he represents his generation with a profound sense of honesty in his lyrics and quality in his delivery. The future of entertainment is safe in his hands!” bandsintown.com/t/102934625

Saturday, Nov 20

Holiday Craft & Gift Fair: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Jerome High School, 104 S. Tiger Drive, Jerome. Come pick up memorable holiday gifts along with an assortment of goodies for you and your family from the numerous vendors that are participating. Admission is free. go.evvnt.com/924283-0

Orpheum Theater Author Event: 6-7 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Join us at the Orpheum Theater for a special event with Hollywood actress Galadriel Stineman for the release of her debut novel, “Love Against the Autumn Sky.” All tickets include a copy of the book. 208-969-9814. Tickets $25. go.evvnt.com/943453-0

Sunday, Nov 21

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Employee Association Annual Trap Shoot and Raffle: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Falls Gun Club, 230 Federation Road, Twin Falls. Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Employee Association’s Annual Trap Shoot and Raffle fundraiser to raise funds for community charity events. 208-731-6521.

Friday, Nov 26

30th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation, 2862 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. The 30th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities will be held Friday, November 26th at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls. 208-308-6128.

Saturday, Nov 27

A Christmas with David Archuleta: 7:30-11:30 p.m., King Fine Arts Center, Burley. bandsintown.com/t/102920423

