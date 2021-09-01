Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Thursday, Sept. 2
Dungeons and Dragons With TFPL: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s D&D Club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870513-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107960817
OverTime in Twin Falls: 7-11:30 p.m., 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. OverTime returns to Twin Falls! Tickets $25-$35. eventbrite.com/e/overtime-in-twin-falls-id-tickets-150948885179
Friday, Sept. 3
Shawn Barnby: 9-11 p.m., 156 Main Ave. N., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for music by Shawn Barnby—Koto Brewing Company. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Cliff Miller: 9-11 p.m., 156 Main Ave. N., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Put on your dancing boots and come enjoy a night of music, dancing, beer and the goods that Cliff Miller and band brings to Koto Brewing Company! 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098951223
Tuesday, Sept. 7
GRI 102—Professional Standards—Ethics; Risk Reduction: 8:30 a.m.- Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. GRI 102 – Professional Standards – Ethics; Risk Reduction with Rick Harris, ABR, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO, GRI, SRS, SFR. Tickets $250. eventbrite.com/e/gri-102-professional-standards-ethics-risk-reduction-registration-131119783803
Strategic Financial Classes: 2:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group is offering 3threedifferent courses in personal finance. No matter your age group, we have a class for you. Check out the details below. Tickets $20. go.evvnt.com/789817-0
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435810613
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434203807
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430436539
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Friday, Sept. 10
Sing Along With Mr. Don at The Twin Falls Public Library: 4-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Twin Falls Public Library Lawn for a Sing-Along with Mr. Don! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870846-0
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Comedy Night at Koto! 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Comedy Night at Koto! 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098953229
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Limited Edition Book Club: Whodunit?: 6:30-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s all-new book club series: “Limited Edition: Whodunit?” 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870805-0
Thursday, Sept. 16
Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting an outdoor multi-employer Hiring Event at the College of Southern Idaho clock tower. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/863582-0
Dungeons and Dragons With TFPL: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join TFPL’s D&D Club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870521-0