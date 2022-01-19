Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992109-0

Online Game Night with the Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play board games online with the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992115-0

Friday, Jan. 21

Wild and Scenic Film Festival: 7-9:30 p.m., Twin Falls. The 19th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns virtually with an incredible selection of adventure and conservation films that will excite, challenge and inspire you. Tickets $20. go.evvnt.com/990970-0

Saturday, Jan. 22

Saturday Crafter-Day: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Create a Picture Tile at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992086-0

Storywalk & Hot Chocolate/Cider: 1-3 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Take a stroll & read a story in City Park, then join us for cocoa & cider! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992089-0

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Ready, Set, Kindergarten! At the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your kids ready for kindergarten with this readiness program! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992111-0

Limited Edition Book Club: Armchair Adventure—Twin Falls Public Library: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join our book discussion series featuring incredible true stories of adventure from around the world! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992093-0

Hayden Lewis: 7-11 p.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. bandsintown.com/e/103086274

Thursday, Jan. 27

Employer Engagement Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Do you have experience or training in the manufacturing & food processing industry? Meet local employers looking for skilled talent and now hiring! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/984375-0

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us for D&D at the Twin Falls Public Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/992092-0

Saturday, Jan. 29

44th Annual CSI Cowboy & Cowgirl Boxing Smoker: 7-9:30 p.m., CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center, N. College Road, Twin Falls. Boxing Smoker fundraising event for the CSI Rodeo Program. 208-732-6620. Tickets $10. go.evvnt.com/976957-0

Sunday, Jan. 30

Generacion 2000: 8 p.m.- Jan. 31, 12 a.m., Jerome Event Center, 133 W. Main St., Jerome. bandsintown.com/t/1023965484

Julio Preciado: 8 p.m.- Jan. 31, 12 a.m., Jerome Event Center, 133 W. Main St., Jerome. bandsintown.com/t/1023966701

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0