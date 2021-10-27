Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Thursday, Oct. 28

ICL Webinar Series: What’s in the Magic Valley’s groundwater?: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls. During this webinar, Idaho Conservation League will discuss the findings of the 2021 Groundwater Report and the continued decline of groundwater quality in the Magic Valley. go.evvnt.com/927353-0

Friday, Oct. 29

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Twin Falls Public Library: 3-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get your COVID-19 vaccination/booster and your flu shot at the library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/923594-0

Brookdale Senior Living Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m., Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. Community Trunk or Treat event to be held in the parking lot of Brookdale Senior Living. 208-749-7057.

Cuarto De Milla and Banda Carnaval: 8 p.m.- Oct. 30, 12 a.m., Jerome Event Center, 133 W. Main St., Jerome. bandsintown.com/t/1023190515

Ethan Tucker: at Koto Brewing Co: 9 p.m. and Oct. 30, 9 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ethan Tucker’s trademark sound of acoustic roots and layered electric guitars combined with an unmistakable soulful and bluesy vocal, is a recipe that has garnered attention from some of his most popular contemporaries, as well as bonafide legends. bandsintown.com/e/102945081

Saturday, Oct. 30

Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back for a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879299-0

Read & Treat at City Park with the Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk through the park, read a story, get a treat, and show off your costume! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/899302-0

Trick or Treat Main Street: 2-4 p.m., 100 Main Ave. E., 100 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Annual Trick or Treat event sponsored by local merchants and businesses. 208-735-1105. go.evvnt.com/897361-0

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435814625

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434207819

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430440551

Friday, Nov. 5

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley: CSI Fine Arts Auditorium: 7:30-11:30 p.m., College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Twin Falls. Com see a powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the acoustic music scene around the world. bandsintown.com/t/102793573

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Wilsons Club: 8 p.m.- Nov. 6, 12 a.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. $5 cash only cover at the door, 21+. Since their official formation in 2014 the Train Robbers lyric-driven blend of roots country and modern Americana has landed them as a favorite among audiences across the country. bandsintown.com/e/102930755

Saturday, Nov. 6

Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save for back for a great cause! 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. go.evvnt.com/879310-0

Saturday Crafter-day: Paper Gift Boxes: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Library Lawn for Crafter-Day! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/920324-0

Meet & Greet with Lt. Governor Candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler: 4-6 p.m., Sliger Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. Meet and greet with Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Terri Pickens Manweiler. 307-690-8927.

Monday, Nov. 8

Mr. BHS: 7-9 p.m., 2100 Parke Ave., 2100 Parke Ave., Burley. The 32nd Annual Mr. BHS featuring boys from the Burley High Senior class of 2022 and Special Olympians from the Burley area. 208-878-6606. Tickets $5. go.evvnt.com/917476-0

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Cece Censor Music: Cece Censor Live at TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Cece Censor is a 26 year old singer/songwriter from Southern California who draws her sound from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Elvis Presley, and Amy Winehouse. bandsintown.com/e/102815670

