Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Financial Peace University: 6:30 p.m.- March 9, 8 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Financial Peace University is based on the Bible, and you can be confident of this: God’s ways work. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/974302-0

Saturday, Jan. 8

Bull Bash Bull Riding: 7-9 p.m., CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center, N. College Road, Twin Falls. Bull Riding Event. 208-732-6620. Tickets $10. go.evvnt.com/976934-0

Heath Harmison Live!: 7-11 p.m., Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert. Heath is one of the brightest new comedians out there. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. bandsintown.com/e/102986578

Thursday, Jan. 13

Twin Falls High School JIVE: 7:30-9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 15, John Roper Auditorium, Twin Falls. Award-winning Twin Falls High School show choir JIVE Winter Showcase. Tickets $10. go.evvnt.com/978288-0

Saturday, Jan. 15

Chancey Williams Concert: 7-10 p.m., CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center, N College Road, Twin Falls. Country Music artist Chancey Williams life concert. 208-732-6620. Tickets $15. go.evvnt.com/976937-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing: 9 p.m.- Jan. 16, 1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tylor & the Train Robbers return to Koto Brewing Co. bandsintown.com/e/103030465

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Grief Share: 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. through April 20, Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. This support group is for people grieving the loss of a spouse, child, family member or friend. 208-733-6128. go.evvnt.com/973638-0

Thursday, Jan. 6

Morgan Wade: 7-11 p.m., also on Friday, Jan. 7, Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Morgan Wade is a singer/songwriter from Floyd, Virginia. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/102924081

