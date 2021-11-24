Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Friday, Nov. 26

30th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kimberly Nurseries Landscape & Irrigation, 2862 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. The 30th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities will be held Friday, November 26th at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls. 208-308-6128.

Saturday, Nov. 27

A Christmas with David Archuleta: 7:30-11:30 p.m., King Fine Arts Center, Burley. bandsintown.com/t/102920423

Friday, Dec. 3

Liberty Quartet: 7-11 p.m., Kimberly Church of the Nazarene, 3550 E. 3750 N., Kimberly. Miles Of Miracles Tour Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise. Liberty is celebrating God’s faithfulness and over two decades of ministry. bandsintown.com/e/102477078

Saturday, Dec. 4

Hagerman American Legion Auxiliary Annual Craft Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hagerman Legion Hall, Hagerman. Hagerman American Legion Auxiliary Craft Show will feature vendors selling crafts. Lunch will be available for purchase.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435816631

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434209825

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430442557

Saturday, Dec. 18

Hot N’ Heated Music: The Get Down Circus: 8 p.m.- Dec. 19, 12 a.m., RedZone Sports Bar & Taproom, 233 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. On this night, in our own Big Top nestled within the adult playground that is The Redzone Taproom, right before your very eyes, a wondrous array of acts has been assembled to fascinate your live audio desires. Tickets in advance are !5 or $20 at the door. bandsintown.com/t/102995025

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0