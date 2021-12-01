Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Dec. 3

Liberty Quartet: 7-11 p.m., Kimberly Church of the Nazarene, 3550 E. 3750 N., Kimberly. Liberty is celebrating God’s faithfulness and over two decades of ministry. bandsintown.com/e/102477078







Saturday, Dec. 4

Hagerman American Legion Auxiliary Annual Craft Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hagerman Legion Hall, Hagerman. Features vendors selling crafts. Lunch will be available for purchase.

“Elf The Musical”: 7 p.m.- Dec. 19, 5 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Elf The Musical” live on stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Twin Falls. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/955339-0

Tylor & the Train Robbers at The Landmark Bar & Grill: 7-11 p.m., Landmark Bar & Grill, 325 Main St., Hazelton. Since their official formation in 2014 the Train Robbers lyric-driven blend of roots country and modern Americana has landed them as a favorite among audiences across the country. bandsintown.com/e/103016436

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435816631

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434209825

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430442557

Thursday, Dec. 9

Come to Bethlehem: 5 p.m.- Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m., 541 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls. A Christmas concert and nativity festival.

Friday, Dec. 17

Chase Given: 9 p.m.- Dec. 18, 1 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. bandsintown.com/e/103019812

Saturday, Dec. 18

Hot N’ Heated Music: The Get Down Circus: 8 p.m.- Dec. 19, 12 a.m., RedZone Sports Bar & Taproom, 233 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. On this night, in our own Big Top nestled within the adult playground that is The Redzone Taproom, right before your very eyes, a wondrous array of acts has been assembled to fascinate your live audio desires. Tickets in advance are !5 or $20 at the door. bandsintown.com/t/102995025

