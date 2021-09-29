Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Oct. 8

Liberty Quartet: 6-10 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Miles Of Miracles Tour Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise. Royce Mitchell was the choir director and the other three members were in the choir. In 1997, Liberty began traveling full-time. Liberty is celebrating God’s faithfulness and over two decades of ministry. bandsintown.com/e/102754830