Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 29
Bridges of Hope: Connecting with People Experiencing Hope Crisis: 1-3 p.m., 1305 Albion Ave., Burley. More and more people are experiencing a lack of hope in a variety of ages. It’s time for a new perspective on hope. That now is the time to discover and build and maintain Bridges of Hope. Free. go.evvnt.com/897261-0
Thursday, Sept. 30
Dungeons and Dragons With TFPL: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s D&D Club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/870524-0
Saturday, Oct. 2
Canyon Rim Trail parkrun free 5k: 9-10 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. FREE, Timed 5k-All Abilities Welcome. go.evvnt.com/898057-0
Car Wash Fundraiser for local animal rescues: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., DL Evans Bank, 906 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Car wash fundraiser for local animal rescues! $8 per vehicle. go.evvnt.com/888144-0
Bingo: 4-9 p.m., 554 Hiland Ave., Burley. Enjoy an evening full of Bingo! 208-572-0509.
Monday, Oct. 4
A Good Yarn Club: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the library for our knit and crochet club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/895031-0
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435812619
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434205813
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430438545
Thursday, Oct. 7
Sip & Paint at the Twin Falls Public Library: 4-6 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Paint a fall-themed picture with talented artist Monica D’Angelo! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/895022-0
Friday, Oct. 8
Liberty Quartet: 6-10 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. Miles Of Miracles Tour Liberty Quartet was founded in October of 1995 out of a local church in Boise. Royce Mitchell was the choir director and the other three members were in the choir. In 1997, Liberty began traveling full-time. Liberty is celebrating God’s faithfulness and over two decades of ministry. bandsintown.com/e/102754830
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Kiwanis Octoberfeast: 5-7 p.m., Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Annual Kiwanis Octoberfeast will be held at the Turf Club Parking lot. Drive through and pick up your meal. $10 per person. All funds go to youth. 208-420-3955.
Limited Edition Book Club: Whodunit?: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join Twin Falls Public Library’s mystery-themed book club! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/895049-0