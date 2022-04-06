Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar







Add your event and find more online For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

THURSDAY, APR. 7

Candidate forum for Superintendent of Public Instruction, Thursday April 7, 12 noon at the Turf Club: 12-1:30 p.m. at Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. $12.

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, APR. 8

Genealogy Workshop @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Koto Comedy Night Presents: Kris Shaw: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, APR. 9

THURSDAY, APR. 14

Dead (or Alive) Poets Night: 7-8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, APR. 15

Kimberly Road Live @ Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, APR. 16

Saturday Crafter-Day @ Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30 a.m.-noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

Shawn Barnby: 9-11 p.m. at 156 Main Ave. N., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 20

Game Night @ TFPL: 6-8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

THURSDAY, APR. 21

Dungeons & Dragons @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls.

TUESDAY, APR. 26

13th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser April 26th: 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. $30.

SATURDAY, APR. 30

Falls2Falls—Half Marathon, 10k, 5k & Kids 1 Mile: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shoshone Falls, Twin Falls County.

Magic Valley Fly fishers 50th Anniversary Celebration: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. $40 to $75.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Nashville Tribute Band in Concert: 7:30-10 p.m. at John Roper Auditorium, Twin Falls. $25.

FRIDAY, APR. 8

Austin Martin: Twin Falls, ID: 7-11 p.m. at 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls.

Overtime: Twin Falls, ID: 7-11 p.m. at 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, APR. 9

Seth and Sara: Live Music at Wilson’s Club: 6-10 p.m. at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman.

Jeff Crosby and his band in Burley, ID: 8 p.m.- April 10, 12 a.m. at The Boathouse in Burley, 197 US-30, Burley.

FRIDAY, APR. 15

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters: Gordy’s Birthday Benefit Bash: 5-9 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.

Tanner Usrey: 6-10 p.m. at Gordy’s Birthday Benefit Bash, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.

Josh Langston: Gordys Birthday Bash: 7-11 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.

WEDNESDAY, APR. 27

Bryan Bielanski Live @ TF Brickhouse: 6-10 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, APR. 29

Tylor & the Train Robbers at Koto Brewing: 9 p.m.- April 30, 1 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Nathan Pacheco: 7-11 p.m. at King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley.

Lucky Tongue: The West Point, Wendell Idaho 8pm: 8 p.m.- May 8, 12 a.m. at W. Point, 3287S S. 1500 E., Wendell.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

The Tens’ Broken Romantic Tour @ Koto Brewing Co.: 9 p.m.- May 21, 1 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Jeneen Terrana: 7:30-11:30 p.m. at Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont Ave., Rupert.

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Wes Urbaniak Music: Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk: 7-11 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, JUN. 4

The Lowdown Drifters: Private Event: 7-11 p.m. at Private Event, Twin Falls.

FRIDAY, JUN. 10

Liberty Quartet: 6-10 p.m. at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, JUN. 11

Liberty Quartet: 6-10 p.m. at Hagerman Christian Center, 2750 S. 900 E., Hagerman.

Eli Young Band: 7-11 p.m. at King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave., Burley.

SUNDAY, JUN. 12

Liberty Quartet: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls.

SATURDAY, JUN. 18

Darci Carlson: 7-11 p.m. at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman.

