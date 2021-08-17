Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Aug 20

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo - Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-20-2021/tickets

Parking Lot Cinema: 9-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie in Twin Falls Public Library parking lot!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/851972-0

Saturday, Aug 21

Canyon Rim Trail parkrun FREE 5k: 8-10 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us for a FREE, timed 5k on the Canyon Rim Trail. All abilities are welcome-come along to walk or run! Register at parkrun.us/register. https://go.evvnt.com/857557-0