Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Aug 18
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829174201
Thursday, Aug 19
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107956805
Learning with the Library: 7-8 p.m., DeMary Memorial Library, 417 Seventh St., Rupert. Join us for a community conversation about education!. 208-436-3874. https://go.evvnt.com/853352-0
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo - Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-19-2021-90221/tickets
Friday, Aug 20
Parking Lot Cinema: 9-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie in Twin Falls Public Library parking lot!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/851972-0
Saturday, Aug 21
Canyon Rim Trail parkrun FREE 5k: 8-10 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us for a FREE, timed 5k on the Canyon Rim Trail. All abilities are welcome-come along to walk or run! Register at parkrun.us/register. https://go.evvnt.com/857557-0
Sunday, Aug 22
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098947211
Monday, Aug 23
A Good Yarn Club: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Yarn Crafters are invited to the Library!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/851975-0
Wednesday, Aug 25
Online Game Night: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Game with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/852094-0
Thursday, Aug 26
Saturday, Aug 28
Bearded Axe Presents the Lumber Jill Women's Only Axe Tournament: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Bearded Axe, 246 Third Ave. S., Twin Falls. The Bearded Axe presents the 1st Annual Lumber Jill Women's Only Axe Competition on Saturday August 28th. 1208-933-2937. https://go.evvnt.com/857770-0
The Walker Center's Annual Alumni Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding. Alumni, friends & family are invited to join us at The Walker Center's annual alumni celebration. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-walker-centers-annual-alumni-celebration-tickets-159521090877
Sunday, Aug 29
Tuesday, Aug 31
2021 GRD FALL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE: 6 a.m.- Oct. 16, 5:59 a.m., GOODING RECREATION DISTRICT, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Aug 31 2021 to Oct 15 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fgooding-id%2Fother-endurance%2Fgrd-fall-volleyball-league-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
Thursday, Sep 2
OverTime in Twin Falls, ID: 7-11:30 p.m., 360's Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. OverTime returns to Twin Falls, ID!. Tickets $25-$35. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/overtime-in-twin-falls-id-tickets-150948885179
Sunday, Sep 5
Tuesday, Sep 7
2021 SOCCER: 6 a.m.- Sept. 30, 5:59 a.m., GOODING RECREATION DISTRICT, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Sep 7 2021 to Sep 29 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fgooding-id%2Fother-endurance%2Fsoccer-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
GRI 102 - Professional Standards - Ethics; Risk Reduction: 8:30 a.m.- Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. GRI 102 – Professional Standards – Ethics; Risk Reduction with Rick Harris, ABR, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO, GRI, SRS, SFR. Tickets $250. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gri-102-professional-standards-ethics-risk-reduction-registration-131119783803
Strategic Financial Classes: 2:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group is offering 3 different courses in personal finance. No matter your age group, we have a class for you. Check out the details below. Tickets $20. https://go.evvnt.com/789817-0
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435810613
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults - Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434203807
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430436539
Sunday, Sep 12
Sunday, Sep 19
Friday, Sep 24
Cece Censor [musician] performing on September 24th, 2021 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Twin Falls Sandwich Company!.
Saturday, Sep 25
Cece Censor [musician] performing at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Koto Brewing Company!.
Tuesday, Oct 5
Tuesday, Nov 2
Tuesday, Nov 16
Zach Williams 2021 Rescue Story Tour: 7-10 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Multi award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams is bringing his fall 2021 headline tour, "The Rescue Story Tour" to your area in concert. 208-459-5879.
Tuesday, Dec 7
