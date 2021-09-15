 Skip to main content
Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar
Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Sep 15

Limited Edition Book Club: Whodunit?: 6:30-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s all-new book club series: “Limited Edition: Whodunit?”. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/870805-0

Thursday, Sep 16

Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting an outdoor Multi-Employer Hiring Event on Thursday September 9th from 11am to 2pm at the College of Southern Idaho clock tower. 208-735-2500. https://go.evvnt.com/863582-0

Dungeons and Dragons With TFPL: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join TFPL’s D&D Club!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/870521-0

Sunday, Sep 19

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098955235

Monday, Sep 20

A Good Yarn Club: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the library and join our knitting/crochet club!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/870871-0

Tuesday, Sep 21

Grief Share: 6:30 p.m.- Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. GriefShare (Tuesdays). 208-733-6128. https://go.evvnt.com/872817-0

Friday, Sep 24

Cece Censor [musician] performing on September 24th, 2021 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Twin Falls Sandwich Company!.

Parking Lot Cinema: 8:30-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library Parking Lot for Free Movie Night!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/870673-0

Saturday, Sep 25

Saturday Crafter-Day: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Twin Falls Public Library for a DIY Craft!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/870549-0

Cece Censor [musician] performing at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Koto Brewing Company!.

Thursday, Sep 30

Dungeons and Dragons With TFPL: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join TFPL’s D&D Club!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/870524-0

Tuesday, Oct 5

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435812619

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434205813

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430438545

Wednesday, Oct 13

Kiwanis Octoberfeast: 5-7 p.m., Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Annual Kiwanis Octoberfeast will be held on October 13. from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Turf Club Parking lot. Drive through and pick up your meal. $10 per person. All funds go to you youth. 208-420-3955.

Saturday, Oct 16

Rake A Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back while contributing to a great cause!. 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. https://go.evvnt.com/879288-0

Saturday, Oct 23

Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back for a great cause!. 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. https://go.evvnt.com/879296-0

Saturday, Oct 30

Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save your back for a great cause!. 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. https://go.evvnt.com/879299-0

Tuesday, Nov 2

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435814625

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434207819

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430440551

Saturday, Nov 6

Rake a Difference: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls. Save for back for a great cause!. 208-734-2610. Tickets $100. https://go.evvnt.com/879310-0

Tuesday, Nov 16

Zach Williams 2021 Rescue Story Tour: 7-10 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Multi award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams is bringing his fall 2021 headline tour, “The Rescue Story Tour” to your area in concert. 208-459-5879.

KTSY Welcomes Zach Williams Rescue Story—The Tour: 7-9:30 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive., Twin Falls. Zach Williams Rescue Story—The Tour feat. We The Kingdom and CAIN. Tickets $20-$150. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ktsy-welcomes-zach-williams-rescue-story-the-tour-tickets-151893289919

Tuesday, Dec 7

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435816631

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434209825

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430442557

