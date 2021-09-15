Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Thursday, Sep 30

Dungeons and Dragons With TFPL: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join TFPL’s D&D Club!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/870524-0

Tuesday, Oct 5

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435812619

Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434205813

Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430438545

Wednesday, Oct 13